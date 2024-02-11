The way I look at Things

AWISI TASILA AND THE WAILERS BAND TO RELEASE ANOTHER SINGLE TODAY.

By : Cheelo Katambo

Just when I thought this Saturday will end with Liverpool earning and rightly so it’s place at the top of the EPL and our National Futsal Team qualifying to Morocco AFCON 2024, my WhatsApp notification lights up.

What do I see, Awisi Tasila and the WAILERS announcing another ganja filled wailing concert slated for Sunday February 11th, in the year of our Lord 2024. As usual, my dear cousin and renowned State Counsel Saki is on deck. He seems to have unceremoniously returned from the land of the politically dead.

I’m anxiously just like everybody else who contributed to the downfall of Awisi Tasila waiting to listen to the Ganja smoking WAILERS give the nation their new revolutionary red eyed lamentation on how the country is expected to go without food like the proverbial Egypt because some ‘Shrewd Smiling Capitalist’ has not provided enough rains.

Could they be formally announcing the release of their latest single of lamentations on how HH and his band have failed the people of Barotseland or how the chiefs will become politicians reporting to the President – General Awisi Tasila in 2051. But whatever the case, what I know is that HH will be a subject of accusation without telling the clansmen what the WAILERS would have done better. I’m also sure that No Reporter from the SDA run Hope Channel will grace this concert lest they sneak in a question that would leave Awisi Tasila sweating.

Missing from among the WAILERS is bondate Akende ( yet to find out from Brian his GESTAPO on why he seems to be missing the highly publicized concert) and Bashi Oliver who seem not to trust Awisi Tasila and his shrewd schemes aimed at leaving them as backing vocalists.

In the meantime, let me drown my sorrows of the night knowing that the SADC region will be home to Africa’s third and fourth best footballing nation by the end of tonight.

Till we meet tomorrow at the concert ….Ndaunka NdeMwembezhi

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Colleagues

Invited Guests

10th February, 2024

There will be an Opposition Political Parties Alliance Press briefing on Sunday the 11th February, 2024 at 14:00 hours at New Heritage Party Secretariat in Woodlands, Lusaka.

Invited guests are requested to be seated by 13:30hrs.

Only invited media and/ or journalists are requested to attend.

Note -The live broadcasts will be carried on the Facebook pages of the concerned Political Parties and/ or their Presidential pages.

Issued by:

Jackson Silavwe

President- Golden Party of Zambia, GPZ

Ms Saboi Imboela

President- National Democratic Congress, NDC