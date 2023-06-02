BABY FOUND DUMPED IN FOREST

A LIVE baby, whose age is yet to be determined, has been discovered dumped in a forest in Kasama, Northern Province.

The baby was discovered yesterday around 06:00 hours in Misamfu forest on the Kasama-Mbala road by a woman only identified as Exildah, of Musenga village.

Exildah was in the company of Maggie Mulenga and Chansa Charity when they found the baby as they were going to Milimo village to buy avocados.

According to Northern Province police commanding officer Gloria Mulele, the trio heard the cry of the baby on Tuesday morning when they were going to buy avocados.

Ms Mulele said the trio, however, ignored the baby’s cry because it was coming from the bush.

She said the women proceeded on their journey and passed through the same route the following morning and yet again heard the cries of the baby.

“The trio [had initially] ignored the cries and did not bother to check until yesterday when they decided to check on where the cries of the baby were coming from,” Ms Mulele said.

She said the women found a live baby wrapped in a ‘bomber’, which they later took to the hospital.

Ms Mulele said the baby is receiving treatment at Kasama General Hospital while investigations into the child desertion case have been opened.



