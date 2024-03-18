BATUKE IMENDA WALKS TO FREEDOM AS THE ‘LUCIFER’ CASE IS THROWN OUT OF COURT.

March 18th, 2024

LUSAKA – The matter in which UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda had been dragged to court by PeP president Sean Tembo for hate speech has been discontinued in the courts of law.

This was after Director of Public Prosecution Gilbert Phiri vehemently refused to grant the complainant Sean Tembo permission to privately prosecute the matter.

This now means Mr Imenda is a free man and the matter thrown out of court.

In this case, the UPND strongman stood accused of allegedly labeling Catholic Church Lusaka Archbishop Alick Banda as a ‘Lucifer’ a remark Mr Tembo found to be derogatory.

Mr Imenda was represented by Larry Njungu of Mutemwa Chambers, Mcqueen Zaza while Mr Tembo represented himself.

The matter was before Lusaka Magistrate Nsunge Chanda.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM