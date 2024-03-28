Bayern Munich eyeing €100 million transfer for Barcelona’s Araújo

Bayern Munich is reportedly considering a €100 million offer for Barcelona’s Ronald Araújo, as per Marca.

While several clubs are interested in acquiring the centre-back, Barcelona is keen on retaining the Uruguay international.

They have even presented him with a contract extension until 2029, given that his current deal expires in 2026.

However, Araújo has yet to respond to their proposal, surprising the club. Despite Barcelona’s optimism about reaching an agreement, they cannot be certain, especially with Bayern’s potential bid looming.

Barcelona’s immediate focus is on two crucial upcoming matches: the Champions League quarterfinal against Paris Saint-Germain and a decisive Clasico against Madrid.

Negotiations with Araújo will not occur during this period, but there are concerns about whether Bayern’s interest will influence the defender’s decision.