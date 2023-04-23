BEAUTIFUL CHOMA MARRIED WOMAN ASKS HER HUSBAND’S NEPHEW TO HAVE SEXX WITH HER

A nine-year-old boy in Choma has sustained a painful back and itching private parts after he was allegedly defiled by a married woman aged 25.

Southern Province Police Commissioner, Paul Achiume, confirmed that the incident happened on Friday Choma in Lupata Village of Chief Macha.

Mr Achiume explained that the victim was playing with friends at the suspect’s yard only identified as Eunice Hamweemba when she invited him inside the house and allegedly defiled him.

The Commissioner discloses that when the victim went home, he narrated to the mother what had happened and the parties had a meeting where the suspect pleaded with the family of the boy before her husband heard what had transpired. And since the mother to the boy is the sister to the suspect’s husband, she told her brother and that’s how the matter was reported to police.

And when asked why she did that, Eunice said it’s because her husband was not satisfying her in bed.