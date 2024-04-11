BEES INTERRUPT  HH’S RALLY AS PEOPLE SCAMPER IN DIFFERENT DIRECTIONS

BEES INTERRUPT BALLY’S RALLY AS PEOPLE SCAMPER IN DIFFERENT DIRECTIONS

Drama ensued earlier today, as a swarm of bees briefly interrupted proceedings at Luanshya Mine Stadium, where President Hakainde Hichilema was Guest of Honour.

The crowd and officials scampered in different directions.

President Hichilema was at the stadium to address the people of Luanshya after officially commissioning the dewatering of pumps at Roan Antelope Mine Shaft 28.

Minister of Copperbelt Province, Elisha Matambo went to the microphone and called on all UPND intercessors to immediately start praying.

*In the picture, Minister of Infrastructure and Urban Development, Charles Milupi tries to protect himself from the bees as Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts, Elvis Nkandu speaks shortly before the bees became too much for the proceedings to continue.

Ba_Muvi