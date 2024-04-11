BEES INTERRUPT  HH’S RALLY AS PEOPLE SCAMPER IN DIFFERENT DIRECTIONS

BEES INTERRUPT BALLY’S RALLY AS PEOPLE SCAMPER IN DIFFERENT DIRECTIONS
Drama ensued earlier today, as a swarm of bees briefly interrupted proceedings at Luanshya Mine Stadium, where President Hakainde Hichilema was Guest of Honour.
The crowd and officials scampered in different directions.
President Hichilema was at the stadium to address the people of Luanshya after officially commissioning the dewatering of pumps at Roan Antelope Mine Shaft 28.
Minister of Copperbelt Province, Elisha Matambo went to the microphone and called on all UPND intercessors to immediately start praying.
*In the picture, Minister of Infrastructure and Urban Development, Charles Milupi tries to protect himself from the bees as Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts, Elvis Nkandu speaks shortly before the bees became too much for the proceedings to continue.
Ba_Muvi
Even bees are not happy with this government of lies and deceit.
Busy refusing other political parties from mobilizing and interacting with the citizenry…but you are busy holding Rallies. This is morally wrong. We are a Multi Party democracy and all political parties should have space to interact with it’s members…
Congratulations to the bees! True defenders of our democracy!
And a president commissioning dewatering pumps for a mine??
That’s the job of a Mine Manager and his Engineers….
2026 , going… going…gone! We want decent politics. Not lies, deceit and useless Mingalatos.
Iwe can you tame bees? Those are wild creatures and have nothing to do with politics
Instead of appreciating the development in Luanshya you’re busy condemning the mighty work of the ND government
Fimba upoke because UPND is going nowhere up to 2031
FCB, if they are wild creatures, why did the copperbelt minister call for prayers? Lol.
They only want to ask for divine help immediately problems arise. Yet they call a day of national prayer useless.
This must surely be a sign.
The Gods are not happy with him. Neither are we.
Vote wisely in 2026.
So ba UKA and tu PF have started witchcraft now? This is how far things have gotten? God Moses vindicate this government and may enemy’s plans fail in Jesus’s mighty name.