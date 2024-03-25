Before Debt Restructuring, All Debt Repayments Were Suspended…how Can The Economy Start Growing Now That We Are Going To Resume Making Debt Repayments- Sean Tembo

By Sean Tembo

ABOUT DEBT RESTRUCTURING

Before debt restructuring, all debt repayments were suspended. Now that debt restructuring has been completed, Zambia will resume making debt payments.

However, President Hakainde Hichilema claims that the debt restructuring will bring about economic growth.

Can the President explain to the nation, how an economy that has failed to grow when we were not making any debt repayments in the past 2 and half years, will suddenly start growing now that we are going to resume making debt repayments?

He is allowed to use a graph 📈

SET 25.03.2024