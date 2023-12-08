Being a mother is my biggest regret” Twitter user cries out

In a bold confession on Twitter, a user named Khn^yi stirred up a storm of opinions with her statement about hating motherhood.

She expressed her deep regret over becoming a mother, saying she could never be convinced that it’s worthwhile. This confession drew mixed reactions online, touching on the different views on motherhood.

The conversation took another turn when another Twitter user asked her if she considered adoption. She clarified that while she doesn’t hate her kids, she despises the role of being a mom, but wouldn’t think of giving her children up.

being a mother. It’s one of my biggest regrets and nobody can convince me that it’s worth it. Ever.”

another Twitter user had responded to her saying

“Yho That time that kid is permanent. Have you thought of giving them up for adoption maybe?”

She had responded by saying,

“Lmao no. I don’t ha eem. I hate being a mother”