Bellingham leaves Ghanaian girlfriend for Dutch model after Real Madrid move – Reports

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham has reportedly ended his relationship with Turkish-Ghanaian social media influencer Chitty Asantewaa and has found new love with Dutch model Laura Celia Valk according to The Sun.

Bellingham had been dating Asantewaa since 2022, but their relationship has come to an end, with Bellingham now romantically involved with Valk.

The Sun’s report suggests that Valk and Bellingham’s newfound romance was initially kept private until Valk accidentally revealed it to her make-up artist during a photoshoot.

“Laura has been telling everyone about the relationship,” a source told the Sun as quoted by Dailymail.com.

“She’s been staying at his place in Madrid over the past few weekends and is completely smitten.”

Valk was recently seen among the girlfriends of Madrid players during their visit to the Santiago Bernabeu stadium to watch Real Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Athletic Club on March 31, 2024.

The following day, Laura shared pictures of herself on a date at The Madrid EDITION hotel in Spain with an unidentified man.

Although Valk and her new partner appear to be enjoying their budding relationship, there is no information available regarding the reason for Jude Bellingham’s breakup with Chitty Asantewaa.