Bembas Through Kola Foundation Starts Mobilizing For 2026 Presidential And General Elections

URGENT NOTICE TO ALL DESCENDANTS OF KOLA

This is to inform all proud descendants of Kola (intuntuko ya lubemba) that the Kola Foundation will hold a meeting on Saturday, 6th January, 2023 at 10:00hrs at Broken Arrow Lodge, Lusaka.

The agenda will include:

(1) Mobilization of all Kola Foundation affiliated groupings and people ahead of the 2026 presidential and general elections.

(2) Arbitrary arrests, harassment, persecution and torture of persons from Kola, Kumawa and other regions such as Chishimba Kambwili among others.

(3) The executive’s systematic destruction of opposition political parties with Kola region origins using the legislature, judiciary and law enforcement agencies.

(4) Analysis and Review of the voting patterns of the 2021 presidential and parliamentary elections and how the same can be replicated in Kola regions.

(5) Wanton retirement and dismissal of people from Northern, Eastern, Muchinga, Luapula and other Kola descendants in the civil service.

(6) Take stock of all developmental and infrastructure projects currently running in Northern, Eastern, Muchinga and Luapula Provinces and how the said projects are being funded in comparison to other regions in the country.

(7) The escalating cost of living in the country and Government’s inability to address the same.

( His Majesty, The Litunga of Barotseland’s visit to Lubemba during the last Ukusefya pa Ng’wena traditional ceremony and how the two regions can forge unity, trust and mutual cooperation between their peoples in various sectors to guarantee progress and prosperity for the two poorest regions of Zambia.

(9) Promotion of our culture, identity and heritage through unity and cooperation with all patriotic citizens in the country.

(10) Any other business

NOTE: Be proud of your roots and do not be intimidated or discouraged by any one. When our brothers and sisters from Southern Province felt that their existence as a people was under threat, they convened “Chuundu Chaitwa” to reassure, support and protect their people. So what we are doing here is nothing new in this country.

Issued by: Patrick Bwalya Mukuka