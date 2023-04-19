Ben 10 Beaten To Death After Being Caught Red Handed In Bed With Granny (73)

A shocking incident has occurred in Buhera, where a man, Petros Muchaziwepi, allegedly beat his 73-year-old grandmother’s “Ben 10″lover, Garikai Jimu, to death after catching the two in bed together. The incident took place on April 3, at Farm 254, Zviyambe, where Muchaziwepi and his wife Matilda Dzehonye resided with his grandmother, Margret Machingura.

Caught in the act

According to the Manica Post, Machingura had met Jimu at a local watering hole on April 2 and agreed to spend the night with him. The couple had allegedly made love thrice along the way before retiring to bed at Machingura’s place. In the early hours of April 3, Muchazivepi, who lived in the same house, was tipped off by his wife about his grandmother’s lover’s presence in her bedroom. When Muchazivepi investigated, he found the couple sleeping and attacked Jimu using fists and an unknown object.

Death and cover-up

Jimu tried to escape, but Muchazivepi gave chase and attacked him further, leading to Jimu’s death. The perpetrator then concealed the corpse in his grandmother’s bedroom for 12 hours before disposing of it in a disused well at a neighbouring farm with the help of Dzehonye and Machingura. The blanket used to cover the corpse was recovered by the police as evidence.

Arrest and prosecution

The trio was arrested and charged with contravening Section 47 (1) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9:23. Machingura and Dzehonye were charged as accomplices for assisting in carrying and disposing of the corpse. They have appeared before Murambinda magistrate, Mr Poterai Gwezhira, and were remanded in custody to April 21. The prosecutor, Mr Kudakwashe Chirairo, has advised the accused to apply for bail at the High Court.

This incident has caused outrage in Buhera, and the accused will face a rigorous legal process. The police are still investigating the case and need at least two weeks to complete their investigations.