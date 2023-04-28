Betty Kaunda was picked for him by his mother

Zambia’s founding father Dr Kenneth Kaunda revealed that while he was busy with his work as a teacher and other community duties, his mother, Hellen, was anxious about finding a wife for him.

Betty was a daughter of a Mr Banda, a local businessman who owned some stores.

“With unerring judgement, my mother selected her from amongst all the other girls in the area as my future wife and the marriage arrangements were concluded between the parents” Dr Kaunda said.

Source: Zambia Daily Mail