#Banabaao~Beware of the ominous return of Edgar Lungu to active politics, as he rallies his followers with a fervent clarion call for battle.

His thuggish party faction, well-versed in aggression, eagerly embraces the incitement. The onslaught of insults on Double H7 intensifies, especially from the diaspora where accountability seems elusive. Contrastingly, UPND refrains from unleashing violence on those criticising their leader.

The looming return of ECL’s PF forewarns a potentially bloody resurgence. The threat lies not just in opposition, but in the sinister prospect of them reclaiming power. This menacing gang must be dismantled, for their return spells peril for the corridors of governance.

Prosterity will judge this Hichilema/Nalumango administration quite harshly if they allow this little beautiful land locked country to slide into a vigilante State.

© Linda Banks

@followers

The ECL Legacy

Hakainde Hichilema

W.K Mutale Nalumango

Everyone