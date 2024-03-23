Bianca Censori’s father demands she and Kanye West fly to Australia to address concerns over X-rated outfits

Kanye West has reportedly been summoned to spend time with his wife Bianca Censori’s father in Australia over her near-naked outfits and controversial relationship with the rapper.

Bianca Censori

This comes after it was recently reported that Bianca’s father Leo was keen to confront his son-in-law, who married the Aussie designer in December 2022 just one month after finalizing his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Now, Leo has reportedly requested that Kanye fly out to meet him in Australia after his wife voiced fears about his ‘intimidating’ demeanor when she visited earlier this month

‘Kanye has been invited to go to Australia and Bianca is hesitant to allow this to happen because she knows how her father will react,’ a source exclusively told DailyMail.

‘Her dad still plans to have a sit down with Kanye, and Leo will not be intimidated by Kanye’s power or control. No one is expecting this to be all rainbows and family portraits.’

The demand comes after Bianca’s mother Alexandra flew to the US with the intention of ‘saving’ her child, but seemingly failed to get through to the pair.

‘Bianca’s father was not necessarily pleased with his wife’s visit to see their daughter because he feels like she enabled Bianca to continue doing what she is doing,’ the insider continued.

‘Yes, Bianca dressed provocatively while her mother was there, but it was nothing in comparison to some of the outfits she has worn prior to and since the visit.’

Since her mother departed, Bianca has made headlines with her flesh-flashing fashion choices.

Earlier this week she exposed her bare butt cheeks in a metallic silver micro miniskirt and thong which she teamed with a triangle bikini top.

Another explicit outfit saw her dressed in see-through, neon green tights, which she paired with a skimpy beige tube top.

The outfit became even more X-rated when her husband proceeded to pull her tights down in order to reveal the top of her bottom.

Bianca’s father is said to have been disappointed by Alexandra’s inability to help her daughter see through Kanye’s influence, with the source adding: ‘Alexandra wanted to do this alone and her dad was under the impression that she was going to speak to her about how she is presenting herself.

‘She was so caught up in the attention and fame of it all that she became slightly intimidated by Kanye’s influence.’

Earlier this month Alexandra reportedly flew out ‘to see for herself’ whether her daughter is in of her control of her life.

‘Bianca’s mom had to see for herself after Bianca told her family she has this under control,’ a source told DailyMail.com. ‘This has been a wonderful opportunity for Alexandra to get to spend time with Bianca and assess the situation for herself.’

The insider continued: ‘Alexandra was lowkey believing she would come to save her daughter. But this is not the case. Kanye has started to turn things around since the release of Vultures in the sense that he is not going off on as many unhinged rants.

‘He also knows how to sweet talk a mom. This has been really a good experience, and everyone is so relieved to see her with Alexandra.’

Alexandra’s visit came days after sources told DailyMail that Bianca had insisted to loved ones that she is not being coerced by her husband like many have feared.

‘Bianca has talked to her family and she has told her friends the same thing since she was last back home, namely that she knows what she is doing and she has this under control,’ they said.