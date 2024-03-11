Biden and Trump travel to Georgia ahead of expected rematch

The president of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and his rival, Donald Trump, have travelled to Georgia for an anticipated rematch in election. The 2024 election will start where the 2020 election ended. Or, to be more exact, in a location where it didn’t really end.

Four years ago, Georgia was a close election. Now, Donald Trump is in trouble for trying to find and overturn votes to change the result in favor of Joe Biden. After winning on Super Tuesday, the two rivals will have competing events in a state that is important for winning in November. This sets up a likely rematch between them.

“We are a really important state in the election now,” said U.S Rep Nikema Williams, who is a leader in Atlanta and a member of the Democratic Party.

Georgia used to be a place where Republicans were very strong, but now it’s so close between the two main political parties that they can’t even agree on how to talk about the differences. The governor, who is a Republican, said the state has a 52-48 split. Brian Kemp is in charge of the government in his state. “We’re not on the blue team or the red team,” Williams said, “we’re on the periwinkle team,” She believes this because Biden won in 2020 and Georgia sent two Democratic senators to Washington.

Both Biden and Trump have a chance to win, but they both have many challenges to overcome.

“Biden’s popularity is very low for many reasons, and we can definitely discuss why that is. ” “So, this means that Trump has a good chance of winning the race,” Kemp said at a recent event sponsored by Punchbowl News. “I think he might not win the race. ” I think it’s going to be much more difficult than people think.

A dangerous situation for both sides.

Biden won by just a little bit in 2020. Warnock won the Senate runoff in 2022 by three points. Kemp won the election in 2018 by a small amount, but in 2022 he won by a big amount in a state where the competition is tough.

In every election, Democrats had a lot of support in the main part of Atlanta, where Biden will be on Saturday. They also did well in Columbus and Savannah, and some small, mostly Black areas. But Republicans were the most popular in countryside areas, small towns, and the smallest cities. For example, Rome, where the former president will visit on Saturday in the congressional district represented by strong conservative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Biden is meeting with three political groups to get their support. They represent Black, Latino, and Asian Americans and Pacific Island voters. The groups said they would spend $30 million to help get people to vote for Biden.

First lady Jill Biden went to Georgia to campaign, and Vice President Kamala Harris has also visited the state many times since she and Biden became president and vice president.

The expanding suburbs and rural areas outside of Atlanta are changing quickly and offer a good chance for political changes, especially from moderate Republicans who are unhappy with Trump.

Eric Tanenblatt, a lawyer from Atlanta who has been a longtime supporter of the Republican party, said that the final result will depend on small differences.

The Democrats are starting early to make their campaign plans and they will be reaching out directly to many people in Georgia. It will be different from the limited campaign in 2020 because of the pandemic and more similar to Warnock’s bid for re-election.

Jonae Wartel, Biden’s state director and a veteran of Warnock’s operation, said that when the margin for winning is very small, like it was in 2020, the campaign strategy needs to focus on organizing.

However, Biden’s support may decrease for various reasons such as inflation, the Israel-Hamas war, concerns about a surge in migrants at the U. S Mexico border, and worries about his ability to do the job at 81 years old.