BIGGEST OPPOSITION TO UPND ARE THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE – LUSAMBO

….as he calls for respect to the Office of the Sixth Republican President

Lusaka…. Saturday, December 16, 2023 ( Smart Eagles)

While the Government is trying to burn all the opposition Political Parties in the Country, a former Provincial Minister says the Zambian people remain the biggest opposition to the UPND.

Speaking at a Media Briefing in Lusaka today, Former Lusaka Province Minister Hon. Bowman Chilosha Lusambo said attempts to frustrate Parties like the Patriotic Front – PF will not stop the UPND from being kicked out in 2026.

Hon Lusambo said the unfulfilled promises, high cost of living and the mismanagement of the economy have made the people upset.

Alias Bulldozer, the the PF Deputy Chairperson for Mobilization also called for the respect of Sixth Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

He said the former President is free to Participate in Politics just like any other citizen of Zambia.

Hon Lusambo has assured President Hakainde Hichilema that he will not be victimised, as he is doing to his predecessor, once he leaves office in 2026.

“No one will victimise HH and his family when they leave office. Whatever is happening to President Lungu, we do not want that to happen to HH,” he said.

And Hon Lusambo has paid tribute to former President Lungu for ensuring that the economy was performing well even in bad times.

“Edgar Lungu was President when the country was faced with the pandemic, droughts, Cholera during his tenure. But the economy was stable. ECL managed to control the economy when it was not fashionable,” he said.

“Some countries closed down but Zambia remained open, I was almost fired when we pressurized President Edgar Lungu in Cabinet. We were told that if you are not ready to govern, resign. I want to also salute Dr Chitalu Chilufya, he put his heart for the people of Zambia.”