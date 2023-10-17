BIGOCA gives Archbishop Ndhlovu’s seven-day mourning

AS the nation mourns the death Archbishop Peter Ndhlovu, the revered Overseer of the Bible Gospel Church in Africa (BIGOCA), who passed away on Saturday, a seven day mourning period was set to signify the impact of his ministry.

Archbishop Ndhlovu, passed away on Saturday October 13 at the age of 67, leaving behind his family, wife, four children and 11 grandchildren.

Usually, a normal funeral duration in Zambia is about three days but this mourning will be done for a week to allow mourners celebrate the life and legacy of Archbishop Ndlovhu.

Bishop Lazarous Shumba, the Deputy Secretary General of BIGOCA told Kalemba that seven-day mourning program underway reflected not only the deep sorrow felt by the congregation but also the profound impact that Archbishop Ndhlovu had on BIGOCA and the broader Christian community.

He called upon the Christian community regardless of any affiliation or denomination to mourn with the church as Arch Bishop Ndlovhu was one who loved unity in diversity.

Bishop Shumba shared his insights on the purpose of this extended mourning program, stating, “It is to celebrate his life. We feel, this is a man who has fought a good fight and he has finished the course so the church is celebrating his life.”

“He is a man who lived a selfless life and embraced everybody, and we want to celebrate him in that manner,” added Bishop Shumba.

The mourning period, initiated on October 14 is expected to continue until October 19 with daily church services held at Matero BIGOCA from 16:00 hours to 21:00 hours while the funeral house in Meanwood Ndeke.

On October 20, Friday, the body viewing of Archbishop Ndhlovu will will be conducted at Matero BIGOCA from 9:00 hours to about 19:00 hours, allowing members of the community to pay their respects.

The end of this somber week will be on October 21 with a church service at 9:00 hours followed by the departure to the graveyard at Memorial Park.

.

As the mourning period continues, Archbishop Ndhlovu’s legacy remains ever-present, a testament to his lifelong dedication to BIGOCA, ecumenical unity, and the people of Zambia through his active participation in national affairs including the welfare of people in communities and the political arena.

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba