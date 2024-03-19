BISHOP JOHN GENERAL IS A TRUE MAN OF GOD WHO I WILL ALWAYS DEFEND – Son (Ba Matero)

Miracle Impact Ministries International Overseer, John Nundwe alias Bishop John General’s fourth-born child, Francis Nundwe popularly known as ‘Ba Matero’ has opened up about his relationship with his father.

The 23-year-old boxer-turned-comedian featured on Sunday’s edition of ‘On The Table’ with Chimweka where he emotionally reacted to opinions about his father which he comes across in public, further explaining that his father is a true man of God who he loves despite his humanly imperfections.

The online content-creator also reminisced on the time he made a video where he appeared to have eaten food from ShopRite without paying, a video that eventually got him arrested and spending two days under police custody.- Diamond TV