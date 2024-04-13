Bobrisky will be held in male cell and protected from sexual predators – Nigerian Correctional Service

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has said that Idris Okuneye, aka Bobriksy, will be kept in a male cell after he was sentenced to 6 months in jail for Naira mutilation.

A spokesperson for the Correctional Service in Lagos noted that the crossdresser identified as a male when being questioned in court, which influenced their decision to place him in a male-designated facility.

Bobrisky has continuously insisted that he identifies as female and claims he has undergone gender reassignment surgery. This led to concerns about his safety in jail due to his gender preference.

Reacting, correctional officers assured that Bobrisky would be adequately protected from potential harm. According to the spokesperson, the decision to put Bobrisky in a male cell is to protect him from sexual predators.

“Since he admitted to being a male in court, then we have to abide by what was submitted in court. He shouldn’t be afraid of sexual assault from other male inmates because our men can give him protection,” the spokesperson said.