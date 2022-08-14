FORMER Patriotic Front Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has said he will recontest the seat.

Mr Lusambo said he is eligible to recontest the Kabushi seat in Ndola.

Speaking when he featured on Millennium Tonight Programme on Friday, he said the court judgement was unfair because he never engaged in electoral malpractice as alleged.

He said if he was engaged in any electoral malpractice, the Electoral Commission of Zambia would have disqualified him.

Mr Lusambo said it was clear the powers-that-be were fighting him because of his influence in Parliament.

And Mr Lusambo said the forthcoming by elections were unnecessary as it was costly to the treasury.

He said despite the Constitutional Court nullifying his election as MP, the people will still vote for him because of the thing he has done for them.

Meanwhile, PF chairperson for publicity Raphael Nakacinda said the party had received overwhelming response from aspiring candidates.

He said they had received over 10 applications and that they were expecting more applications.

“We have received massive response from those who want to contest the seats and must feel free,” Mr Nakacinda said.-Daily Nation