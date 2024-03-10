BRE AND ZAMBIAN GOVERNMENT DIALOGUE OVER BAROTSELAND AGREEMENT OF 1964 ALMOST ENDING IN LIVINGSTONE

Zambian government and the Barotse Royal Establishment are currently holding dialogue on Barotseland agreement of 1964 in Livingstone.

The prime minister, his right honorable Ngambela Mukela Manyando is leading the team that comprises senior chiefs , Dr Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika, Senior chief Lukama, chief Mwene Kahare, Mwene chiengele, chief mayankwa , induna Imandi and a technical team that has been constituted by the Kuta.



Meetings started on Friday with president Hakainde Hichilema on the round table. The dialogue is expected to end today or tomorrow in Livingstone.