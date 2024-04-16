BRE MAINTAINS THAT PRESIDENT HH IS NOT GUEST OF HONOUR AT THIS YEAR’S KUOMBOKA TRADITIONAL CERMONY BUT PARAMOUNT CHIEF CHITIMUKULU IS.

Following government’s maneuvers through the Permanent Secretary for Western Province to have the BRE cancel the invitation to Paramount Chief Chitimukulu to grace this year’s Kuomboka Traditional Ceremony and instead invite the Republican President Hakainde Hichilema to grace the Kuomboka Traditional Ceremony, the BRE held a press briefing this afternoon at Limulunga and reaffirmed that the BRE hand not changed its stants to have the Chief Chitimukulu grace the Kuomboka Traditional Ceremony.

Ngambela Mukela Manyando said Chitimukulu’s advance parte had already arrived in Mongu ahead of the Kuomboka this weekend.

Relations between His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema and the BRE have soured following alleged “demeaning” remarks President Hichilema made last year surrounding the existence of Barotseland.