Brian Hapunda resigns, says speaking against Lungu’s return is considered rebellion in PF

Hapunda resigns, says speaking against Lungu’s return is considered rebellion in PF

Brian Hapunda has resigned from the PF saying he can no longer belong to a party that treats any views that do not support Edgar Lungu’s return to active politics as rebellion rather than constructive criticism.

The former Diplomat announced in a letter to the party Secretary General that he had since tossed away his peddles and jumped off the PF boat.

Hapunda, who served in the Foreign Service, outlined his decision in a letterBrian Hapunda throws away paddles, abandons PF boat citing concerns over the lack of intra-party democracy.

The news comes after Hapunda had expressed his dissent in an interview published in the Diggers Newspaper on October 3rd, 2023, where he outlined his concerns about the direction of the party.

Hapunda’s resignation highlights a crucial aspect of his dissatisfaction—pointing to insufficient intra-party democracy and a tendency to dismiss dissenting opinions.

In his letter, Hapunda stated, “It is disheartening that expressing personal views contrary to the return of President Lungu to active politics is seen as rebellion rather than constructive critique.”

“Given president Lungu’s confirmed return to active politics and subsequent return to lead the PF, provided proper procedures are followed, I find it morally challenging to remain within a party whose course I had previously opposed.”

The former PF member’s departure sheds light on the challenges faced by the party, including the presence of two PF factions, the failure to organise an elective convention, and the need for a rebranding process after the party’s loss in the 2021 elections.

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba

He writes….

“Dear Sir,

RESIGNATION FROM THE PATRIOTIC FRONT – MYSELF

I am writing to officially tender my resignation from the Patriotic Front (PF), effective immediately. After careful consideration and consultation with my family, I have arrived at this decision due to the following reasons:

Lack of effective leadership and clear political direction within the party. The presence of two power factions, PF1 led by former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and PF2 led by Honorable Miles Sampa, has resulted in disunity and a lack of cohesion. Failure of the party to organize an elective convention and undertake a rebranding process following the loss of power to the United Party for National Development (UPND) in the 2021 elections. This failure to adapt and rejuvenate has hindered the party’s ability to regain relevance and public trust. Insufficient intra-party democracy and a tendency to dismiss dissenting opinions. It is disheartening that expressing personal views contrary to the return of President Lungu to active politics is seen as rebellion rather than constructive critique.

Given President Lungu’s confirmed return to active politics and subsequent return to lead the PF, provided proper procedures are followed, I find it morally challenging to remain within a party whose course I had previously opposed. The reasons for my dissent were expressed in an interview published in the Diggers Newspaper on Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023. I hope that future PF leaders will give due consideration to diverse perspectives for the well-being of the party.

I would like to express my appreciation to former President Lungu for the opportunity to serve in the Foreign Service as a Diplomat. Furthermore, I extend my best wishes to the Patriotic Front for its future endeavors.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Yours sincerely,

Brian HAPUNDA”