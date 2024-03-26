Brian Mundubile Suspended From Parliament For 30-days For Breach Of Parliamentary Privilege & Contempt Of The House

MUNDUBILE SUSPENDED FOR 30 DAYS FROM PARLIAMENT

…after the House through a public acclamation rejected his suspension..

Lusaka-Tuesday, 26th March 2024

The Speaker of the National Assembly has suspended former Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Hon. Brian Mundubile from Parliament for a period of 30 days.

This was after Members of Parliament, through public acclamation, earlier rejected the recommendations from the Committee on Privileges and Absences for Mundubile’s suspension.

Pambashe MP, Hon. Ronald Chitotela raised a Point of Order stating that the question of Mundubile’s suspension was resolved in his favour during the acclamation and there was no need to proceed to physical voting.

However, the Point of Order was rejected by the Deputy Speaker presiding.

First Deputy Speaker of the House, Malungo Chisangano, then proceeded and was forced to call for a division, a physical voting on the matter.

The electronic voting was later conducted, which resulted in 67 members of Parliament voting for Mundubile’s suspension, while 47 voted rejected and one MP abstained.

Mundubile has since been suspended for a period of 30 days!