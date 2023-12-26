BRING BACK THE MERCEDES BENZ, PAY $893,000,CHINESE NATIONAL DEMANDS

To; Hon. Stanley Kakubo

Reference is made to the above captioned matter.

Please take note that we act for and on behalf of Lianan Mining Company

Limited and Mr. Zhang Lianan, hereinafter called our client an as such note

our interest.

Our client has informed us that on the first of May 2022, you had entered

into a Joint Venture agreement with our client for the exploration on your

mine held in Kasempa.

The agreement stated that your company holds various mineral property

interents or rights thereto, directly, or indirectly, located in Kasempa and

our client was interested in carrying out prospecting works on your mine.

It was agreed that there would be a joint operation under which the

proceeds where to be shared at a rate of 50% for each party.

It was further agreed that the parties would establish, upon execution, a venture for the purpose of conducting prospecting operations on the project for a period af three months for the investment recovery and an additional four months for profit sharing between the two companics with an option to renew.

It was also agreed that Hounslow was to be responsible for any dispute between government and traditional leaders.

However, we have been informed that the said agreed works were halted before the agreed three months had clapsed, as an injunction was granted to Grizzly Mining Limited stopping the said agreed works.

Our client further informs us that a total sum of United States Dollars $300, 000.00 for the said project was paid to you in advance and a motor vehicle registration number ADE 5962, a Mercedes Benz X Class belonging to our

client is also in your possession.

We have further been informed that our clientt has been unable to recover the said investment amount as agreed and you are in the process of selling the said mine.

We have further been informed by our client that he and the company had incurred costs for a period of three months on four machines that were packed at your mine namely;

demand Considering that the your foregoing. company our refund frm our client instructions are, the payments of United States Dollars $300 000. 00 and interest therein at the previling Bank of Zambla lending rate and within 48 hours.

Furthermore, United Sitates Dollars $428,400,00 for the machines that were

kept at your mine should also be paid.

A further United States Dollars $164,800 for tipper trucks that were to be used for the project and were kept at your mine for 60 days.

You are also requested to return the above-mentioned Merceden Benz motor vehicle within 48-hours.

A further 10% of the total amounts due to our client, shall be-paid together with the amount herein stated, an statutory collection fee.

Should you fail to meet this demand, we have instructions to commence /legal action without any further-recourse to you and that the costs shall be borne by you.

Kindly acknowledge receipt of this letter by signing on the copy attached to this letter.

KAKUBO IN FRESH SCANDAL

…video and documents show he collected $200,000 and a luxury car from a Chinese national…

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Stanley Kakubo is in a new scandal.

He received $200,000 and a luxury Mercedes Benz for the sale of a mine he claimed he owns in Kasempa District.

Kakubo of NRC 235416/68/1 received the money from Zhang Lianan of Lianan Mining Ltd.of Kitwe.

Kakubo also signed proof of receipt of the money.

A short video was also taken as he was collecting the money.

On Easter holidays of April 2022, Kakubo was seen leaving Sinoma Cement premises.

After the pictures emerged of him leaving with a noticeably heavy parcel, he claimed it was a calendar and diary he had collected from Sinoma. He couldn’t explain why he was collecting calendars four months after they were distributed.