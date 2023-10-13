Bringing Mealie-meal Prices Down- Fred M’membe

BRINGING MEALIE-MEAL PRICES DOWN

To address the rising cost of living, Mr Hakainde Hichilema government announced a series of measures aimed at stabilising mealie-meal prices.

In a press briefing, Minister of Information and Media, Mr Cornelius Mweetwa, provided crucial insights into the government’s strategy to ensure the availability and affordability of essential food items.

Mr Mweetwa, who is also the chief government spokesperson, said starting early next week, Zambian citizens should expect adjustments in the cost of living, particularly concerning mealie-meal prices.

Minister Mweetwa emphasised that there is no shortage of maize and mealie-meal in Zambia.

He explained that the Zambia National Service (ZNS) will play a pivotal role. Starting next week as its produced mealie-meal will be available at ShopRite outlets nationwide.

“Breakfast mealie-meal will be priced at K230, with roller Meal at K190,” he disclosed.

“However, for those purchasing mealie-meal at ZNS outlets, the prices will be slightly reduced, with Breakfast mealie-meal priced at K220.”

Mweetwa said the reduced prices do not imply subsidies.

The government insists that it is rationalising prices while preserving a free-market economy.

He said the prices have been calculated based on the cost of production, ensuring fairness for both consumers and producers.

This does not make sense. How much is the monthly mealie meal demand countrywide? And how much is ZNS monthly production capacity of the national monthly demand?

What happens to private millers who have bought maize at commercial prices and have to apply market prices?

Issuing non thought through statements is just irritating citizens more.

ZNS plants are basically community miling plants and cannot sustain national demand.

And if it is true that FRA is going to buy maize from farmers at K320 for a 50 kilograms bag, how will they bring mealie meal prices down?

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party