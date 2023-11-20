Burna Boy, Rema win Billboard Afrobeats awards

Nigeria’s music megastar Burna Boy has emerged the winner of the Top Afrobeats Artist in the 2023 Billboard Music Awards in the US.

Fellow Nigerian Rema, alongside Selena Gomez, won the Top Afrobeats Song for Calm Down.

The two awards were among the nine new categories introduced this year to recognise the diversity and growth of the global music industry.

In his acceptance remarks, Burna Boy dedicated his win “to Africa and every artist coming out of Africa now”.

Rema said the honour for the song Calm Down “is a celebration of unity and the global domination of Afrobeats”.

He thanked Selena Gomez, Nigeria record label Mavin Records and his fans among others for their support.

Selena Gomez credited Rema for the award.

“This is honestly Rema’s doing. He chose me to be a part of such an incredible song.”

This year’s ceremony for the first time took place at multiple locations, with Mariah Carey and David Guetta among the performers.