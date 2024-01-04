BUSINESS OPERATORS BEMOAN MOBILE MONEY TAX

Traders at Regional Trade Village in Lusaka have charged that the introduction of a levy on person-to-person mobile money transactions will affect their business.

Mathews Kababula says the levy has the potential to slow down business as customers will shy away from the high cost of transactions.

Effective 1st January 2024, the 2024 National Budget provides for a levy between 8 ngwee and one kwacha eighty ngwee on person-to-person mobile money transactions.

Credit: Diamond TV