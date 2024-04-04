BUSINESSMAN SHADRECK KASANDA COMMITTED TO THE HIGH COURT

By Darius Choonya

Lusaka businessman Shadreck Kasanda has been committed to the High Court for his trial on aggravated robbery charges involving 5 million dollars.

The state are alleging that Mr. Kasanda whilst armed with an offensive weapon namely a firearm stole the said money from an Egyptian National Michael Botros.

The accused is also alleged to have used a pistol on Mr. Botros to prevent or overcome resistance as he stole the money.

The incident occurred on August 13, 2023.

Mr. Kasanda has been in custody for over seven months and will continue to do so until the conclusion of the matter.

This is because in Zambia, the offence of aggravated robbery is non bailable.