Cabinet has approved a five-year gradual increase in electricity tariffs.

Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane says this is in a bid to encourage investment in the sector by independent power producers -IPPS.

Dr. Musokotwane says if this gradual increase in electricity tariffs is not implemented and no new investments are registered in the energy sector, the country will have serious electricity deficits.

13 January 2023

Qfmnews