California court to hear Hunter Biden’s tax case as his defence attempts to get it dismissed

Lawyers for Hunter Biden will be in court in Los Angeles on Wednesday. He is accused of avoiding paying $1. 4 million in taxes over four years while living a lavish lifestyle.

Joe Biden’s son said he did not do the nine tax crimes he’s accused of. He wants the judge to cancel the case because he thinks the prosecution was influenced by politics, there were leaks from IRS agents who said the case was not handled properly, and some of the accusations are from before he came to California.

He was accused of lying on a form to buy a gun in Delaware in 2018 by saying he didn’t use illegal drugs, even though he admitted to being addicted to crack cocaine at the time. He said he didn’t do it in that case. They also say he had the gun illegally.

Special lawyer David Weiss is in charge of both cases, and they are scheduled for trials in June. The defense lawyers are also trying to get the Delaware gun charges thrown out.

The two sets of charges are from a long federal investigation. It was expected to finish this summer with a deal in which Hunter Biden would have gotten probation for two years after admitting to minor tax charges. The president’s son repaid the back taxes he owed with a loan. He would have avoided getting in trouble for the gun charge if he had stayed out of trouble.

The lawyers fighting for the defendant say that the agreement to give them protection was made by a legal representative and is still valid, even though the legal representatives do not agree.

However, the agreement that could have prevented Hunter Biden from going to trial during the 2024 presidential campaign fell apart when a judge started to doubt it. Now, the tax and gun cases are moving forward as part of an unusual mix of political and legal drama. The Justice Department is currently prosecuting both the son of the Democratic president and the likely Republican candidate, Donald Trump, as the November election approaches.

Republican, including Trump, criticized Hunter Biden’s original proposed plea deal with prosecutors and called it a “sweetheart deal. ” The ex-president is in trouble with the law. He has 91 charges in four cases. One of the charges is that he tried to change the results of the 2020 election, which he lost to Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden is facing legal trouble, and at the same time, Republicans in Congress are trying to connect his business activities to his father, but they have not been successful yet. Republicans are investigating whether President Biden did something wrong with his son and are trying to remove him from office. There is no proof that Joe Biden did anything wrong as president or vice president, but people have questions about whether his family’s business deals are ethical.

Last year, House Republicans started an investigation to impeach Biden. They used information from an FBI informant, released by Senate Republicans, that said the Bidens received US$10 million from a Ukrainian energy company called Burisma. This information was not proven to be true. Alexander Smirnov, who used to work for the FBI, was arrested last month. The case was overseen by Weiss. He said he didn’t do the things he’s accused of, like making up the bribery claims.

If Hunter Biden is found guilty of the tax charges, he could go to prison for up to 17 years.