CALLS FOR EARLY ELECTIONS BY ECL A SIGN OF “IGNORANCE OF THE LAW” – JOHN SANGWA

Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa has criticized former President Edgar Lungu’s suggestion of an early election, calling it a sign of “ignorance of the law.” Sangwa emphasized that Zambia’s current Constitution does not allow for early elections, and the President cannot dissolve the National Assembly to call for an early election, unlike in the past under the 1973 Constitution.

Sangwa questioned Lungu’s motives, wondering if he was simply politicking or being mischievous. He clarified that the current government’s mandate will expire in August 2026, and until then, Lungu’s suggestions are mere politicking.

Sangwa also condemned the police action in Kabwe, where officers entered Bishop Clement Mulenga’s office to stop a meeting with Lungu, calling it lawlessness and a disregard for the law. He argued that a former president is a private citizen and should enjoy the same rights as any other citizen, including the right to privacy and freedom of movement.

Sangwa criticized the government, suggesting that Lungu’s re-emergence in politics indicates dissatisfaction with the current administration. He implied that if the government were performing well, Lungu would not feel compelled to re-enter the political fray.

In summary, Sangwa emphasized that Zambia’s Constitution does not allow for early elections, and Lungu’s suggestions are mere politicking. He condemned the police action in Kabwe as lawlessness and criticized the government for its poor performance, which has led to Lungu’s continued political relevance.