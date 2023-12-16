Cardi B & Offset Accused Of Fueling Split Rumors To Distract From Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2” 

Cardi B and Offset unfollowed each other on Instagram amid cryptic posts from the couple, sparking accusations from Nicki Minaj fans that they are faking marriage drama to steal headlines the week Pink Friday 2 is set to be released.

Rumors of a split began Monday (December 4) when eagle-eyed fans noticed they’d unfollowed each other. The couple also took to Instagram with cryptic posts.

“You know sometimes you just outgrow relationships,” the “Bongos” hitmaker wrote in her Instagram Stories. “I’m tired of protecting people’s feelings… I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST.”

Additionally, shortly before Cardi B posted, Offset took to his Instagram Stories with a clip from the 1983 Al Pacino classic, Scarface. In the snippet, Pacino’s character shouts: “Hey, f### you, man! Who put this thing together? Me. That’s who. Who do I trust? Me.”

Following up with an Instagram Live, Cardi B said she wants to shed “dead weight” ahead of the New Year. “A lot of people are dead weight too,” she said before adding that she also needs to stop protecting people’s feelings.

“Big shoes are going to have to be filled and some people are going to get the f### out,” she claimed.

Social media users speculated that the couple, who overcame infidelity accusations earlier this year, had hit a rough patch, leading to accusations from Nicki Minaj fans that Cardi B and Offset cooked up the split rumors as a PR stunt geared to divert attention from the upcoming Pink Friday 2 album, due later this week.

“If you think Cardi B is leaving her P.I.M.P (Offset) you must be out your rabbit a## mind,” one fan wrote. “This is Nicki week. The social media antics will run a week long. Tomorrow will be a video or rant/outburst. Remember Cardi said she wanted to do a ‘Lemonade’ Esq album.. she probably wants to make those old songs make sense… I’m not slow. Yall can be.”

Another added, “Notice how cardi and offset broke up right before Nicki’s album release. This can’t be a coincidence. Atlantic is plotting barbz WAKE UP.”

