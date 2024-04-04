Cassper Nyovest got bodyguards after feeling ‘unsafe because of threats’

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has admitted that he had to hire bodyguards at one point recently, as he feared for his life due to threats he was receiving.

In November 2022, Nyovest, saw one his close associates, DJ Sumbody, gunned down in a hail of bullets, as he was killed execution style in a suspected hit in Johannesburg.

In addition, Nyovest saw one of his adversaries, AKA, also die under similar circumstances in Durban only a few months later.

Posting on X, Nyovest said that only the decision to take his Christian faith seriously again had saved him, as he was now drowning in the pits of depression and fear.

“I would like to declare yet again, that Jesus Christ is the sole reason for my life being spared and fruitful. Through many situations, he saved me and he keeps saving me. It’s only by God’s grace that I’m alive and in my right mind. Thank you Jesus!” he said.

“I went through so much in the past two years. Mentally, I was drained and I was burnt out. I felt unsafe because of threats, even got bodyguards. Was diagnosed with depression and anxiety.

“I really couldn’t see the light and I couldn’t control my mind at some point, I ran to Jesus and he healed me. I would like to say. Thank you Jesus! You are my lord and saviour!”

Towards the end of 2023, Nyovest revealed that he was embarking on a new path as a born-again Christian. The rapper even underwent a highly publicised baptism ceremony. On social media, Nyovest, has not been shy to share his Christian journey.

“A lot of people have been asking me why I’m quiet and what’s going on. Just to give you a summary. I went through a reset and I realised what life is, and [what my] my purpose in this life [is].

“I’m not ashamed to say that my soul was washed by the blood of Jesus. I’m not ashamed of the gospel and I will be unpacking more and more as time goes,” he posted.