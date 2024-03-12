Cassper Nyovest set to marry his childhood sweetheart Pulane Mojaki

South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest is set to get married on Saturday in a traditional wedding, tying the knot a few months after he revealed that he had ended things with the mother of his child.

Nyovest is set to marry Pulane Mojaki, his childhood sweetheart who it has been alleged in the past has always been a fixture in his life even as Nyovest pursued high profile relationships.

Gossip page Maphepha Ndaba reports that Nyovest had found himself in Mojaki’s arms after he grew tired of the attention loving women he met in the music industry.

An invite that’s circulating on social media states that “Refiloe and Pulane invite you to their traditional wedding March 16th 2024 twelve o’clock in the afternoon.”

In an interview with Mpoomy Ledwaba last month, Nyovest revealed that an addiction to sex had seen him break things off with his baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, two years ago.

Nyovest, has spent the last few months emphasising the fact that he is a born-again Christian and had found happiness pursuing the gospel.

“I created a serious mess. I hurt my baby mama so much. We broke up, and I have been single for two years… God was showing me that I was destroying myself with sexual relationships. You’re having difficulties with women because you only see one thing.

“I was addicted to sex and sexual immorality in general. I had such a big ego, and I thought I was better than everyone else. I was humble in the sense that I was a good person, and I didn’t offend anyone. I was headed straight for hell if I didn’t have that wake-up,” he said. Telly Africa