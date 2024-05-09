Catholic priest has been arrested arrested and charged with indecency with children

A priest with the Catholic Diocese of Dallas has been arrested on charges of indecency with a child, Garland Police announced.

The arrest of 34-year-old Ricardo Reyes Mata stems from reports of inappropriate contact with two minors during a visit to a Garland home.

Reyes Mata, who had previously served at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Downtown Dallas and had roles at St. Jude Catholic Church in Allen and Bishop Dunne Catholic School in Dallas, is being held at the Garland Detention Center on $175,000 bond.

The Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center conducted forensic interviews with the minors, leading to an arrest warrant and Reyes Mata turning himself in to Garland Police.

The Diocese of Dallas promptly responded, reporting the allegations to Child Protective Services and law enforcement and removing Reyes Mata from public ministry.

Bishop Edward J. Burns emphasized the diocese’s commitment to safety and encouraged anyone with information to contact the authorities.

Reyes Mata faces two felony counts of indecency with a child as the investigation continues.