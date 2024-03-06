CBU FIFTH YEAR STUDENT DIES IN HIS SLEEP

COPPERBELT University has today awoken to the shocking news of the death of a fifth year student that died in his sleep.

Students at the higher learning institution were given the shock of their lives as they discovered a lifeless Simwawa, a student of Real Estate in the school of Built Environment around 11:00 hours.

His roommates observed that he was lying in the same position since early morning.

They immediately rushed to the Copperbelt University Student Union President Bright Ngalamika who later engaged the Dean of students and the security wing.

The deceased was then rushed to the Kitwe Teaching Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

“Kennedy exemplified determination, enthusiasm, and a commitment to excellence in his academic pursuits. His presence will be sorely missed, and their impact will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him,” said Copperbelt University Student Union academic affairs minister Mudenda Chinzila.

Kalemba