Another CBU lecturer arrested in s33x for good grades scandal

CBU LECTURER ARRESTED FOR SEXTORTION

The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested a Copperbelt University Lecturer for soliciting sexual gratification from a named student at the institution.

43-year-old Dr. Webby Mulyata Mwaka, a Lecturer in the School of Engineering has been charged with one (1) count of Abuse of Authority of Office for Corrupt Practices involving sexual gratification.

Details are that between 1st January 2023 and 3rd October 2023 in Kitwe, Dr. Mwaka did abuse the authority of his office by corruptly solicit sexual gratification from a named female CBU student as an inducement or reward for himself to help her pass her course.

The case comes almost a month after the Commission arrested two other CBU Lecturers on similar charges.

ACC Head-Corporate Communications, Timothy Moono says Dr. Mwaka has since been released on bond and will appear before court soon.

Mr. Moono says the Commission is concerned with the rise in offences of this nature and has appealed to all victims of such immoral and criminal acts not to shy away from reporting incidences of sexual gratification, but to report to the ACC so that corruption in all its forms is eliminated.

Muvi