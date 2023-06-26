CBU SUSPENDS CLASSES AFTER FATAL RTA CLAIMS THE LIVES OF TWO STUDENTS

The Copperbelt University –CBU- has suspended all academic activities following the death of 2 students who died in a Road Traffic Accident –RTA- metres away from the gate of the institution yesterday around 21:30 hours.

Copperbelt University Student Union President Castro Mulilo has confirmed the incident to Mafken FM radio that the deceased, who have been identified as Thabo Mumbi a third year student and Bwalya Christian Henscel a second year student both from the School of Engineering, together with another individual who has been identified only as Josphat, a former student from NORTEC were involved in an RTA as they were walking from campus through East Gate to their boarding house in Nkana East.

Mr Mulilo discloses that sadly, Mumbi died on the spot while Bwalya died few minutes after being rushed to Kitwe Teaching Hospital and Josphat survived with minor injuries.

He says the 3 were hit by a speeding motor vehicle that was coming from campus heading in the direction of Nkana East which was being driven by Esther Mponda aged 26 who allegedly lost control and hit students who were walking on the other side of the road.

Mr Mulilo says the bodies of the deceased were yesterday deposited into the Kitwe teaching hospital mortuary.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer, Peacewedll Mweemba says early this morning around 02:00 police dispersed suspected CBU students who ran amock after hearing about the death of their colleagues.

Mr Mweemba tells Mafken FM radio that, after hearing the information of the RTA some students blocked Jambo drive road with big stones as well as set up of fire in the middle of the road.

He reveals that, they further went on to loot shops as well as burn some mobile money booths located near the main gate.

Mr Mweemba says the student only dispersed after police officers fired some tear smokes on them, adding that, the value of property looted is not yet known.

The Police Chief has disclosed that Esther Mponda, the driver of the vehicle involved is currently in detention at Nkana East Police Station.