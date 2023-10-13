CBU Suspends Three Lecturers Over S33x For Grades

CBU SUSPENDS THREE LECTURERS OVER SEX FOR GRADES

COPPERBELT University (CBU) has suspended three lecturers who were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for alleged sexual extortion and receipt of bribes to facilitate for some female students to pass their examinations.

The duo allegedly collected K1,500 cash from the students as an inducement for them to make the students pass their exams.

Another lecturer, Webby Mwaka, was arrested last week by ACC for corruptly soliciting sexual gratification from a female student.

CBU registrar Hellen Mukumba said in an interview yesterday that the institution has suspended the three lecturers as investigations into the matter continue.

“We have commenced an internal disciplinary process against the lecturers, who have all been suspended, and anyone found guilty risks losing their job,” she said.

Zambia Dailymail