Dr. Kenneth Kaunda’s Legacy: A Champion Against Tribalism.

Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, the founding father and first president of Zambia, was a staunch advocate for unity, inclusivity, and the rejection of tribalism in politics and society. Throughout his tenure, he demonstrated a firm commitment to upholding these principles, even in the face of divisive rhetoric and political turmoil.

One notable instance of Dr. Kaunda’s resolute stance against tribalism occurred during his presidency when Foreign Affairs Minister Wilson Chakulya made derogatory remarks about tribal affiliations in Zambian newspapers. Chakulya’s statement, “Times of Zambia is a Tonga newspaper and Daily Mail is a Ngoni newspaper,” was met with swift action from Kaunda, who did not hesitate to dismiss him from his position. This decisive response sent a clear message that tribalism had no place in Zambian governance under Kaunda’s leadership. Similarly, in the 1980s, Minister Ludwig Sondashi faced consequences for making tribal remarks, receiving a four-week suspension from his duties. These incidents highlight Dr.Kaunda’s unwavering commitment to maintaining discipline and promoting unity among Zambians, regardless of their tribal backgrounds.

Dr. Kaunda’s dedication to national unity was further exemplified during a pivotal moment in Zambian history in 1968. Following intense political conflict heavily drawing on tribal lines at the UNIP’s National Council conference in Lusaka, Kaunda resigned as President in disgust and disappointment. However, after hours of deliberation and persuasion from key figures in Zambian society, including top military commanders and religious leaders, Dr. Kaunda rescinded his resignation the following morning. His decision to prioritize the interests of the nation over personal grievances demonstrated his statesmanship and commitment to preserving Zambia’s unity and stability. In the face of immense pressure and internal strife within his party, Dr. Kaunda remained steadfast in his resolve to uphold national unity and cohesion even at the expense of his Presidency.

Dr. Kaunda’s legacy as a champion against tribalism continues to resonate in Zambia and serves as a reminder of the importance of leadership that places the interests of the country above personal or tribal affiliations. To this day, The 1968 UNIP National Council convention at the Chilenje Hall, serves as a poignant reminder of Dr. Kaunda’s principles and leadership style. His principled stance against divisive rhetoric and actions set a standard for future leaders to follow, emphasizing the value of unity and inclusivity in nation-building.

As Zambia continues its journey towards progress and development, it is imperative to uphold Dr. Kaunda’s vision of a united and harmonious society, free from the scourge of tribalism. By embracing diversity and promoting dialogue and understanding among all Zambians, we honor the legacy of Dr. Kenneth Kaunda and build a brighter future for generations to come.

It’s my earnest prayer that a day will come when Bo Nasilele will stand as a Member of Parliament and represent Mpika Central, Ba Banda in Solwezi Central, Mwanta Ntambu in Sinazongwe, Ba Chisanga in Chipangali, Mba Mweemba in Mpongwe ,etc as a true reflect of One Zambia, One Nation.

May the Legacy and dream of Dr. Kenneth Kaunda live on through us!

Harry Kalaba

President – Citizens First

27/04/24