CHABINGA CALLS FOR PARLIAMENT TO EFFECT CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

Lusaka-18th February 2024

●Amend the Constitution on alleged “non-contentious issues”

● court cases by the Patriotic Front going nowhere until 2026.

● Arrest Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba for publishing confidential information.

● support the statement by President Hakainde Hichilema that there is no country Barotseland.

Purported Leader of the Opposition in Parliament and suspended Mafinga MP, Robert Chabinga says his faction will support Government’s intention to amend the Constitution on what he termed “non-contentious” issues.

Chabinga also declared that the legal suits in the courts of law by the Patriotic Front will go nowhere until 2026 as they had government assurances.

” Government will ensure that we are dancing in court until 2026″, Chabinga declared.

“Government will ensure that Miles Sampa is PF President until 2026”, he boasted.

Chabinga also took time to attack former President, Edgar Lungu. He demanded that President Lungu abandons partisan politics and becomes a statesman.

He also condemned the Opposition in Zambia claiming that they had no alternatives and urged Zambians to support President Hichilema.

Chabinga also denied that he was a past criminal or faced numerous civil and criminal cases.

He also supported President Hichilema’s statement that there is no country called Barosteland.

Chabinga also warned members of Parliament making financial contributions to the Patriotic Front that they will be expelled from the Party.

He also warned the media that they will be sued if they refer to Edgar Lungu or Nakacinda as President or Secretary General of the Patriotic Front.

He also called for the arrest of Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba, for what he claimed, was publishing confidential information. He called on authorities to remove police bond against him.

Chabinga spent a lot of time claiming President Hichilem had succeeded in all sectors.

He claimed that corruption had reduced and “State House was clean”.