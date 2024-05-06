Chad presidential candidate alleges irregularities

Chadian presidential candidate Mansiri Lopsikreo has claimed that there were irregularities in some polling stations during voting.

“Where I voted, we found that in some polling stations, the ANGE [electoral commission] members present had neither the materials, nor the tables, nor the registers, to register voters,” he is quoted as saying by French-language broadcaster RFI.

He also claimed that unnamed influential representatives of a political party allowed hundreds of their supporters to vote without electoral cards, “sometimes two or three times in certain stations”.

The pro-government Alwihda Info website reported that voters were left stranded at a polling station in Sarh town, in southern Moyen-Chari Province, due to a lack of voting materials.

The electoral commission assured ahead of the poll that it would oversee a credible exercise.