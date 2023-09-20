CHADIZA MAN JAILED 15 MONTHS FOR BETTING EMPLOYER’S K7, 000

A 25-year-old man of Mlolo Chiefdom in Chadiza has been fined K8, 000 by the Chadiza Magistrate Court or face 15 months imprisonment for stealing K7, 700 from his employer of Chanida border in Eastern province.

ZANIS reports that facts of the matter are that in May this year but on an unknown date, the plaintiff Magret Simuya 51 entered into an agreement with Tiyanjano Kalinde to rear 158 broiler chicks for her .

Kalinde agreed to keep the chickens which became ready for sale late in July this year.

Ms Sumuya told the court that She was only given K6, 900 as part of the proceeds in the four days of conducting the business.

She added that when she contacted Kalinde for the remaining amount of K7, 700, he failed to account for the money.

Ms Sumuya said Kalinde could not give satisfactory answers on the said amount prompting her to report the matter to Chanida Police.

On 1 August 2023, Kalinde was arrested by Police at Chanida.

Kalinde however told the court that he had used a sum of K2, 000 to buy food for the remaining chickens to boast their weight also stating that K500 was lost during the sales.

He further reported that, K500 was given as credit to his uncle, 20 chickens worth K2, 000 were given to various customers on credit.

Kalinde said he used K1, 500 for his own business he intended to start while the rest of the money was used on betting or money games.

Kalinde went on to explain to the court that during the rearing of the chickens he recorded 6 mortalities and that 2 chickens were exchanged for maize grains.

In passing Judgement, Magistrate Fred Musaka acknowledged that Kalinde’s explanations had no blessing from his employer.

Magistrate Musaka charged Kalinde of Mlolo Chiefdom in Chanida Border with theft contrary to section 278 CAP 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Upon failing to meet a fine amounting to K8, 000 Kalinde has been imprisoned for 15 months for failure to account for the money he misused for the chicken business.