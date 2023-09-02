Chakwera hikes electricity tariff by 50.8%

Malawi energy regulatory Authority (MERA) has authorized Electricity Supply of Malawi(ESCOM) a 4 year based tariff hike from K104.46/kWh to K157.50/kWh effective today, Friday, September 1, 2023.

Addressing media conference in Lilongwe on Friday, MERA Chief Executive officer , Henry kachanje said first phase Escom tariff will be 18 percent followed by 16 percent then 12 percent and 9 percent in 2027.

Kachanje said MERA will be monitoring ESCOM services before authorizing the set tariffs failure which the regulator will have power to stop ESCOM from hiking the tariffs.

Kachanje said the revised electricity base tariff application by ESCOM was submitted to MERA in April 2023 with a requested tariff increase of 69.7% down from 99.9%

However, the fourth electricity base tariff will cover the per