Chakwera leaves for New York today amid looming hunger

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is today expected to leave the country for New York, United States of America where he will attend the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed of the development in a statement made available to this publication.

The Malawi leader is expected to depart Kamuzu International Airport at 16:45 hours.

Through a statement released by the Ministry, President Chakwera is scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly on 21st September, 2023 at which he will deliver the Malawi national statement.

“Prio to that, he will address the UN Sustainable Development Goals Summit Meeting and the Millennium Challenge Compact Meeting on 18th September, 2023,” reads part of the statement.