Chakwera pardons two prisoners selected to public universities

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has pardoned two prisoners who have been selected to public universities.

This has been confirmed in a statement signed by Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Homeland Security Oliver Kumbambe dated September 8, 2023.

According to the statement, the two have been selected to Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences and Mzuzu University respectively.

The statement says the pardon follows a recommendation from Presidential Advisory Committee on the Granting of Pardon to convicted prisoner.