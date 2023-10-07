Chakwera to travel to Mozambique tomorrow amid fuel crisis

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is tomorrow scheduled to fry to Mozambique to attend the inauguration of the Rehabilitated, Expanded and Upgraded Nacala Port Infrastructure in Nampula Province.

Chakwera’s trip to Mozambique comes amid fuel crisis in the country due to lack of enough forex to import the precious commodity.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has confirmed of the development in a statement made available to this publication.

The ministry says members of the public may appreciate that as a landlocked country, Malawi faces various transportation challenges that distort prices of goods and services in the country.

“The President has, therefore, been working closely with his Mozambican and Zambian counterparts, their Excellencies Mr Filipe Nyusi and Mr Hakainde Hichilema, respectively, and other regional leaders, to address such challenges through infrastructure cooperation,” reads the statement in part.

According to the ministry, the launch of the upgraded Nacala Port Infrastructure adds to the various initiatives the Malawi Government is undertaking to address the systematic economic challenges that the country is facing.

The ministry adds that President Chakwera is expected to depart Kamuzu International Airport at 7:30 am and return at 5:00 pm the same day.