By White Luhanga

CHAMA AND LUNDAZI DISTRICTS CONNECTED TO THE NATIONAL GRID.

After years of importing electricity from the neighboring Malawi, Chama and Lundazi districts in Eastern province have today been connected to the national grid.

Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (ZESCO) Chama-Lundazi Principal Site Engineer Rex Chitsulo said this follows the completion of the construction works of a 132/33 Kilovolt (Kv) line from Chipata to Chama, as well as the construction of the four substations.

Engineer Chitsulo was speaking in an interview with Kwenje Radio in Chama district today,when he commissioned the connection of the two districts to the national grid.

He also revealed that the project has costed about 40 million dollars.

Engineer Chitsulo said now the issue of load-shedding would be the thing of the past and was quick to mention that people may experience power outage when maintenance works being carried out.

He says the connection of the two districts to the national grid will bring development and attract investors.

Engineer Chitsulo has appealed to people to guard against the installed equipment.

Meanwhile, both Chama North Member of Parliament Mr. Yotam Mtayachalo and Chama South Member of Parliament Mr. Davison Mung’andu who visited Chama substation site commended President Hakainde Hichilema for the development.

Mr. Mung’andu who thanked the UPND government said the people of Chama at some point felt the project had failed.

He said the imported power was not reliable, from the source. So this was a challenge for the people of Chama, as people would sometimes stay for hours without power.

The Chama North Mp has also commended ZESCO Management for the good work, saying this will improve economic activities of the district.

Mr. Mtayachalo has urged people in the district not to vandalize the installed ZESCO equipment.

The Mp has thanked the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) which has been supplying electricity to Chama district for more than 10 years.

end……… Kwenjefm

