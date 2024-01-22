Chama mourners spill out of moving truck

TEN people of Chama District were on Saturday afternoon diverted from a journey towards an after-burial buffet to a local hospital after a truck they were travelling in unexpectedly and violently spilled them to the ground.

According to witnesses, 25 people were aboard a Hino truck registration number ARB 8932 when its side flaps suddenly opened and threw them out.

The accident happened near Water Affairs Compound on the Chama- Kambombo road, about 800 meters North of Chama Town.

Fortunately, there were no deaths although from the violent collision with the ground, 10 people sustained injuries that included broken teeth, bruised elbows and scarred faces while 15 people emerged unscared.

In confirming the accident to Kwenje FM, Muchinga Province Deputy Commanding Officer Ronald Zambo said the injured were rushed to Chama District hospital were some were treated as outpatients.

A man that was on truck only identified as Mbuzi, narrated that as the vehicle approached Water Affairs area from Chizimba, the truck flaps opened as the driver was turning to join the main market road

Chama District Hospital Medical Officer Dr. Chewe Nsululu said out of the victims who were taken to the hospital, only four were admitted.

Dr. Chewe said the three victims were females and one male.

He said all the four victims are out of danger and will be discharged soon. https://kalemba.news/…/chama-mourners-spill-out-of…/

By White Luhanga

Kalemba